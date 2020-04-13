Coronavirus: Global death toll hits 114,247





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 114,247 on Monday morning.

There have been 1,853,155 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,315,354 are currently being treated and 50,757 of them are in serious or critical condition.





Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Bangladesh on Sunday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day as 139 more people tested positive, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 621.

Besides, four more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours which has raised the total death toll to 34.

