Coronavirus: 7 including policeman test positive in Chattogram





A police and a child were among seven people diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Chattogram.

Soon after the test reports came in, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) locked down its north zone barrack on Sunday night.

The traffic constable had been undergoing treatment for the last five days at the divisional police hospital. He has now been shifted to Andarkilla General Hospital, said Dr Hasan Shahriar, Chattogram divisional director of the Directorate General of Health Services.





CMP sources said the infected policeman did neither travel abroad nor did he came in touch with anyone who recently returned from abroad.





CMP Commissioner Md Mahabubur Rahman said they sent three doctors, three nurses, seven medical assistants, 12 of the constable’s roommates and 200 policemen of the barrack to quarantine.





Sources at Civil Surgeon office said 96 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and seven of them were positive.

The patients are – a six-year-old child from Patia, a traffic constable from Dampara, a 45-year-old man from Faujdarhat, two from Satkania aged 19 and 32, a 52-year-old from Laxmipur’s Ramgati and another man from Dampara.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 621 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths. Of the cases, 139 were reported on Sunday.

Leave Your Comments