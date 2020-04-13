Coronavirus: CMP using drones to ensure social distancing





Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) is using drones to ensure that people maintain social distancing and do not come out of their homes without emergency works.

Though police are raising awareness about maintaining social distance, people are hardly paying any attention. People continue to gather at alleys ignoring the government directive aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Whenever police approach, they run away and again come out when the law enforcers leave. CMP sources said they will use the drones to take photos and videos of people violating government directive and take action against them.





Mohammad Mohosin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said different areas have been brought under drone surveillance. “We’ll analyse the photos and videos from drone and take action against anyone coming out without any emergency work,” he said.

He said that drones were used on experimental basis at Jamalkhan, Kazir Deuri, Battery Lane, Pathargata, and Alakaran on Sunday.





They will be used on regular basis from Monday, the OC said.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 621 cases and 34 coronavirus deaths. The government has declared a general holiday until April 25 and shut down mass transport and non-essential services to curb the spread of the virus.

