Coronavirus: Laxmipur reports 2nd case





A coronavirus patient has been detected in Laxmipur’s Ramgati upazila, taking the total number of cases in the district to two.

Confirming the matter, Civil Surgeon Abdul Gaffar said the new patient returned home from Narayanganj.

He was taken to Alexander Health Complex after he fell sick. His sample was collected on Friday and sent to Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) in Chattogram for test, Gaffar said.

BITID test confirmed that the man was infected with coronavirus, the Civil Surgeon said.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said Dhaka's Mirpur, Basabo and Narayangaj have so far been the most infected regions.

On Sunday, the district administration locked down Laxmipur to prevent further transmission of coronavirus.

Bangladesh recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a day on Sunday with 139 new cases. So far, the country has confirmed 621 cases.

Besides, four more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours which has raised the death toll to 34.

