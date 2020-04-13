Accused flees from Jashore coronavirus isolation unit





An accused, who was admitted to Jashore General Hospital with fever and cold, fled from the coronavirus isolation unit on Sunday night.

Sujon Mallik, alias Shakil, 27, is accused in a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Hospital and police sources said Shakil was taken to court around 7pm on March 10 from jail. As he fell sick, he was sent to the hospital.

He was later transferred to the isolation unit.

The accused fled from hospital around 9:30pm breaking grills of the window, said medical officer Arif Ahmed.

Towhidur Rahman, additional superintendent of police (special branch), said they are conducting drives to arrest the accused.

