Youth held for ‘raping’ housewife in Jashore





Police arrested a young man from Shaohortoli area of the district town early Monday for allegedly raping a housewife.

The arrestee is Taposh Saha, 22.

The victim said the youth entered her room forcibly around 2am in absence of her husband. He raped her holding her hostage at gunpoint.

Neighbours rushed to her rescue hearing her scream and caught Taposh.

Later, the accused was handed over to police, said Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

A case was filed in this connection.





