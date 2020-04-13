PM to address nation Monday evening





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation Monday evening ahead of Pahela Boishakh 1427.

"The Prime Minister will address the nation at 7:30pm on the occasion of the Pahela Boishakh (Bengali New Year)," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.

State-owned Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will simultaneously broadcast the Prime Minister’s address, he said.

Private television channels and radio stations will also air the Prime Minister’s speech.

