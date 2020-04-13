Sunamganj woman diagnosed with coronavirus









A 25-year-old woman from Sunamganj tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning.

The sample from the woman, hailing from the sadar upazila, was tested at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on Sunday and the report came out positive, said Sushanto Kumar Mohapatro, resident medical officer of the hospital.

Later, the woman was sent to the hospital, he said.

A total of 91 samples were tested on Sunday and one of them was found to be positive.

Earlier, a coronavirus patient was detected in Doarabazar in Sunamganj on Saturday.

