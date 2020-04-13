Chattogram reports 2nd coronavirus death









A minor boy died from coronavirus at Chattogram General Hospital early Monday, taking the death toll to two in the district.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Alam, 6, son of Oman-returnee Khalilur Rahman Prokash, a resident of Haidgaon union in Patiya upazila.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said the boy was diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital around 2:10am where he died around 2:30am.





The boy’s father returned from Oman two months ago.

Alam was taken to Patia Health Complex on Saturday after he fell sick. Later, his sample was tested at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID).

Earlier, an elderly man died from coronavirus in Satkania.

