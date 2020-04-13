Munshiganj coronavirus cases rise to 14









Two more coronavirus patients were detected in Louhajang and Sirajdikhan upazilas on Monday morning, raising the total number of cases to 14 in Munshiganj.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the cases in the morning, said Civil Surgeon Abul Kalam Azad.

Louhajang upazila administration has put the house of the new patient under lockdown at Nagerhat village.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shamim Ahmmed said the patient returned home from Narayanganj with fever and headache.





His samples were later sent to IEDCR for test.

Twenty-four samples were collected from the upazila. Among them, 18 turned out to be negative and one came out positive. The other test results are yet to come.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashfaqunnisa, upazila nirbahi officer of Sirajdikhan, said that the patient is staying in an isolated room of his house and he is doing well.





"There's no need to lock down the house since the paritent has been in home quarantine for the last 12 days," she said.

