Man suffering from breathing problem dies in Rangamati









A man who was suffering from breathing complications died in the isolation ward of Rangamati hospital on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Samsu Mistiri, 55.

Civil Surgeon Bipash Khisha said samples of the deceased have been collected for coronavirus test.





They were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Sunday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in one day as 139 more people tested positive, raising the total number to 621.

Besides, four more people died from the virus during the period which has raised the total death toll to 34 while the global death toll from coronavirus reached 114,247 on Monday morning.

Leave Your Comments