COVID-19: India invites Saarc health professionals to join online course





India has invited healthcare professionals from Saarc countries to join a five-day online training course on prevention and management of COVID-19 pandemic.





All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur will conduct the training course titled ‘Covid19 Pandemic: Prevention & Management Guidelines for Healthcare Professionals’.





The training will be held from April 17 to 21, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.





All Health professionals are invited to register at https://www.itecgoi.in/applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC.php?salt3=c564542d7f2020 2021&salt=e36ddecf9e3440&salt2=ccd6f778f026





India said it is committed to combating COVID-19 together and laid emphasis on Saarc solidarity, said the High Commission.





It is mentionable, India pledged $10 million toward a Covid-19 emergency fund and said it was putting together a rapid response team of doctors and specialists for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) nations as part of an initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.









