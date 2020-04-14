Worldwide waffling





Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to create awareness around the novel coronavirus. From urging people to stay at home to sharing videos, the actor is doing it all. On Sunday, he found a unique and fun way to engage with his fans and educate them about the virus by recreating a scene from Maine PyarKiya (1989). He also wished them a Happy Easter. Salman Khan shared a video which has an old clip from his film Maine PyarKiya.











The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to take welfare measures, including food, shelter, medicine, mobile and video call facilities, for migrant labourers living in various relief camps across the country. In a communication to the state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) highlighted the Supreme Court directions regarding welfare of migrant labourers housed at relief shelters and camps in different parts of the country. The home ministry has written to all states/UTs to take necessary action in compliance of the directions of the top court. The Supreme Court has directed that adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water and sanitation be ensured for migrant workers at relief camps across the country.









The number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan crossed the 5,000-mark on Saturday, and nearly half of them are from Punjab province alone. The Ministry of National Health Services said that 254 new infections were reported in Pakistan, taking the total number to 5,038. The nation-wide breakdown of the patients showed that Punjab has 2,425 cases, Sindh 1,318, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 697, Balochistan 228, Gilgit-Baltistan 216, Islamabad 119 and Pakistan occupied Kashmir 35.











A hospital matron who once posed proudly in her ward alongside Boris Johnson was yesterday named as one of the NHS heroes who lost their lives trying to save others.Sara Trollope, 51, had dedicated her entire 33-year career to the NHS and was just months from retirement when she died from coronavirus. A close friend of the "devoted" health worker said the job that she loved so much ended up costing her life.It emerged Sara is one of at least 21 health workers to die from the disease. It was also revealed that another 917 people in total have died after contracting Covid-19 in the UK, bringing the hospital death toll to 9,875.



