Diner Sheshe

"I grew up in a very religious household where it was a sin to be gay. My aunt, who's lesbian, was estranged from the family. So I suppressed how I felt, right through marriage and kids.
But one day, I came back home from work and came out to my husband -- I was exhausted from living in fear. He was shocked, but it soon changed into support. Eventually, we told our parents that the love wasn't there anymore and separated. I needed time to accept myself.
So I got on a dating app and started seeing someone. It didn't work out between us, but I was progressing from self-hatred to self-acceptance -- and that was still something.
Soon, I came out to my sister, who was so understanding! A few days later, I was on the app again, when I came across Mika's profile. She had the prettiest eyes I've ever seen! They just spoke to me -- it felt like she had a really kind heart too.
So I swiped right and we matched! We began texting and called each other all the time. We spoke about everything -- our families, struggles, work.. We had such similar experiences, it was really easy to open up to her.
And as fate would have it, I was visiting her town for work a few days later. We decided to meet and that night, we just talked and sipped on wine, but the connection was something I'd never felt before. I knew in my heart that she was 'The One'!So last September, I proposed to her.
When she said yes, I was over the moon! And when my mom attended our ceremony, we were finally making progress with our families. Even with my ex-husband, it's been so smooth-- we co-parent and raise the kids together. And my kids have grown really attached to Mika!
My 3 year old already calls her 'Mama'. But my elder one gets confused between two moms and a dad. The other day he asked me, 'In all the books, there's always a king and a queen. There's never two queens.' So I asked him, 'Who am I?' And he'll say, 'A queen'. 'And who's Mika?' 'She's a queen too!'
And that's when he understands that family is still family and love is still love, even though it may look different."
Humans of Bombay, Fb
Leave Your Comments
Latest News