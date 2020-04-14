Diner Sheshe





"I grew up in a very religious household where it was a sin to be gay. My aunt, who's lesbian, was estranged from the family. So I suppressed how I felt, right through marriage and kids.





But one day, I came back home from work and came out to my husband -- I was exhausted from living in fear. He was shocked, but it soon changed into support. Eventually, we told our parents that the love wasn't there anymore and separated. I needed time to accept myself.







So I got on a dating app and started seeing someone. It didn't work out between us, but I was progressing from self-hatred to self-acceptance -- and that was still something.







Soon, I came out to my sister, who was so understanding! A few days later, I was on the app again, when I came across Mika's profile. She had the prettiest eyes I've ever seen! They just spoke to me -- it felt like she had a really kind heart too.





So I swiped right and we matched! We began texting and called each other all the time. We spoke about everything -- our families, struggles, work.. We had such similar experiences, it was really easy to open up to her.





And as fate would have it, I was visiting her town for work a few days later. We decided to meet and that night, we just talked and sipped on wine, but the connection was something I'd never felt before. I knew in my heart that she was 'The One'!So last September, I proposed to her.







When she said yes, I was over the moon! And when my mom attended our ceremony, we were finally making progress with our families. Even with my ex-husband, it's been so smooth-- we co-parent and raise the kids together. And my kids have grown really attached to Mika!







My 3 year old already calls her 'Mama'. But my elder one gets confused between two moms and a dad. The other day he asked me, 'In all the books, there's always a king and a queen. There's never two queens.' So I asked him, 'Who am I?' And he'll say, 'A queen'. 'And who's Mika?' 'She's a queen too!'





And that's when he understands that family is still family and love is still love, even though it may look different."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

