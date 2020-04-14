Inter-active engagement between great powers





International relations are greatly affected through the concept of great power being used in the form s of liberal internationalism, realism, and constructivism. In this context, one has to agree with remarks made by Professor Hedley Bull from Oxford University.







The Professor has articulated that great powers contribute to the international system 'by maintaining their relations with one another and by using their preponderance in such a way as to impart a degree of central direction to the affairs of international society as a whole.







We have seen this happening in a major way with regard to evolving relations between the USA and China (with regard to acceptable trade tariff arrangement), USA and North Korea (regarding the dynamics of de-nuclearization), USA and Iran (regarding the nuclear format to be followed by Iran) and also USA and Israel (with regard to Palestine).





The above elements are imparting and creating their own priorities for great powers who feel that they have the necessary and requisite influencing capacity to execute their version of acceptable international politics related to peace. We have in the recent past witnessed the equation that is gradually being implemented with regard to coming to an understanding with the Taliban by the US in Afghanistan.





D. C. Wani has observed that "in order to be a great power in the international system, a nation has to possess not only economic prosperity and military might, but also strong soft power and strong identity as a leader". In other words, economic strength implies a soaring level of development of the country.







On the other hand, the military strength of a country is usually measured through whether it has nuclear weapons and missiles, by its military budget and nature of defense spending, the number of military personnel and aircraft carriers, and the size of the navy and air force, among other factors.





For soft power, strong cultural ties with other countries, moral strength, digital skill and technological levels of achievements are considered features of great importance.





Identity as a leader refers not only to the ability to bargain but also to the capability to take action independently. At the same time, leadership within a group or a sub-region or region has to be demonstrated through the ability to play an active and co-operative role in the international system.





Such a description normally connotes that the following 10 countries need to be perceived as being in the category of top 10 great powers of the world- the United States of America, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, Japan, France, Italy, Brazil, and India, with the United States as the number one power of our unipolar world.





Five countries within this Group are also Permanent Members of the UN Security Council- enjoying the right to cast a veto on any UN Security Council Resolution. The United States enjoys a forefront status because it possesses the largest economy and also the most powerful armed forces. This permits the USA to consequently flex its muscle whenever it feels that this is required for protecting its national interests.





However, there has been a significant change in the post-cold war era with regard to one aspect. In principle, while these countries do not hesitate to speak out pertaining to their own interpretation of an international situation, they know that it is unlikely that they will engage each other in a war. This has a significant denotation as the USA, UK, Russia, China, France, India, Germany and Japan - all have nuclear capability.







Consequently, great powers tend to view themselves not so much as potential military rivals, but more as countries who need to safeguard their interests and security in a competitive world- in the domain of trade, finance and investment.





The last two decades have, in its own way created uncertainty and also anxiety. As a result of the evolving dynamics some parts of the world have become disordered or muddled.







This has resulted in civil demonstrations and unrest. We have seen such action affecting Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan, Yemen, France, Chile, Venezuela and Hong Kong. What has been taking place in these countries has been having an osmotic effect in the respective sub-regions.





Great powers possess not only military might but also economic strength. In addition, there is also the other factor- their joint strength- created because of their being members of military organizations- like NATO.







This element enables them sometimes to adopt measures- through the imposition of sanctions against their common opponent. We know how this has been affecting Iran and Venezuela.





The economic aspect also gains necessary respect if some of them happen to belong to a group- like the European Union with its own ramifications.





Given the difficulty of determining how much power is enough, great powers sometimes think that the best way to ensure their security is to achieve hegemony, thus eliminating any possibility of a challenge by another great power. Such a scenario, almost certainly, is bound to emerge in the post COVID-19 world.





The socio-economic ramifications will manifest themselves in their own way particularly, not only in Europe but also in Asia and North America.





We need to also understand that it is normally very unusual for a State to pass out on an opportunity to be the hegemon in the system especially when it believes it already has sufficient power to survive.







Conversely, even if a great power does not have the resources to aid it in becoming a hegemon, it will still act in a provoking manner towards other great powers with the aim of accumulating as much power as it can, because States are almost always better off with more rather than less power.





In short, States do not become status quo powers until they completely dominate the system.





Within the international socio-metric structure, States might seek to cooperate with each other. However, such cooperation might sometimes be difficult to achieve and sustain.







This is so because, usually, there are two factors that hinder cooperation between States. The aspects include considerations about relative gains and concerns about not receiving the expected returns through such engagement.





From this point of view, one needs to look at what is happening currently within the important security institution- NATO or within the paradigm of trade, with regard to NAFTA or within the important resource based format of OPEC. Transactional diplomacy has slowly gained the upper hand.







We, in recent weeks have seen this format affecting crude oil prices because of disagreements between Russia and Saudi Arabia during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.





The world has come a long way over the last two decades. Prestige is now sometimes interchangeably used with the word status. This has induced the world to create a hierarchy based on potential to harm or take forward inter-active engagement among countries.





This is particularly taken note of by developing countries in their efforts aimed at socio-economic development, diversification of their exports to different countries or overcoming financial hurdles related to their exports through participation in free trade paradigms.











Muhammad Zamir, a former ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of the Asian Age.

Muhammad Zamir, a former ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of the Asian Age.

