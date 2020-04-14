Anar Dada … my cousin, our martyr

Col. AF Ziaur Rahman





He was a cousin who was much older than me. He was four years younger than my father. In our village, he was a highly respected individual. Col A.F. Ziaur Rahman was part of our clan, with roots, like the rest of us, in Noagaon.





The memories that I have of him are stories I heard of him from my parents and my own experience in being in his presence.





He was our Anar dada. As an officer in the medical corps of the Pakistan army, which he joined in 1949, he certainly possessed a military bearing, a trait which was symbolic of a man with a no-nonsense attitude to life. And yet within or beyond that very professional image throbbed a soul that was purely Bengali.







And it was this spirit of belonging, of being part of a heritage he happily identified with, that led to his abduction and disappearance at the hands of the Pakistan army on 14 April 1971.







He never came back. We in the clan do not know where his remains lie buried. In all these forty nine years since the liberation of the country, our Anar dada has remained untraced.





He was my cousin, yes. He was a nephew to my father. And I yet remember the deep friendship he and my father were united in. In that residence opposite Ramna Park, I recall my parents visiting him and his family. My parents, indeed everyone in the clan, lovingly called him Anar Miah.







As my parents and he and his wife spoke on that remembered verandah, his son Jewel and I played on the grass covering the spacious lawn fronting the building. Jewel and I are close in age. We ran around that lawn, we marveled at the twitter of the birds around us.





There were all those times when, needing a respite from our exhausting games, we sprinted up to the gate, hung on it, and watched people enjoying themselves a few feet away at Ramna Park.





That home is no more a home. But it is yet there, as some form of government office. A few months ago, having attended a meeting of the Bangabandhu Centenary National Committee at the Matribhasha Institute, I made my way to it. Nostalgia drove me on. The years have gone by. Jewel is in Canada.







And here I am, trying to deal with life in my own fashion. But that house, that old home where Anar dada lived, is yet there. In 1961, Jewel and I played cheerfully on the grass covering the lawn.





In 2020, I had those memories come rushing back. I heard, as the mind went back to those lost times, the old conversations my father had with Anar dada. I relived the laughter my mother shared with Anar dada's wife and his mother. And I recalled the cheerful way in which Jewel and I swallowed the biscuits we were offered before going back to our games.





It was sometime in May 1971 that a letter reached my father in Quetta from my grandfather in our village in occupied Bangladesh. Obviously aware of the censorship in force, Grandfather in his brief letter included a simple line: 'Anar Miah'r kono khobor nai (there is no news of Anar Miah)'.







As Father read out the letter --- it was the first he had received from Grandfather since the genocide commenced in March --- we prayed that Anar dada would be found or would reappear. But Father knew better.







He told us that sentence in Grandfather's letter meant the Pakistan army had killed him.





And indeed in that year of darkness the Pakistan army killed Bengalis with unconcealed happiness in occupied Bangladesh. Anar dada's remains were never found. He had been ordered to proceed to West Pakistan on transfer, probably before the crackdown.







He was principal of Sylhet Medical College and in those times of upheaval, he knew where he needed to be --- in his soon-to-be-free homeland.







He refused to accept the transfer. The army would not therefore let him live. Placed in confinement at home on 27 March, he was seized and taken to an undisclosed location on 14 April. That was the last the world saw of him.





Somewhere in the Sylhet region, in one of the many mass graves holding the remains of martyred Bengalis, Anar dada's remains have mingled with the soil in the nearly half century that has gone by.





Not long ago, as I followed Jasmine Sultana --- my dear friend Saleem Samad's wife and our precious bhabi --- up the stairs of a home at Dhanmondi Road 27, I spotted, to my surprise, a portrait of Anar dada, in his army uniform, on the wall. Jasmine bhabi told me it was the home of the martyr Col.







AF Ziaur Rahman, that his daughter Lubna lived there. It was a moment of renewal, of discovery for me, for I remembered Lubna as a little girl. It was an emotional moment reuniting with Lubna, my niece and now an accomplished woman with children of her own. It was enlightening to meet her husband, Jasmine bhabi's brother.





This morning, the soul in me pours out its tribute to Col. AF Ziaur Rahman, my Anar dada. He was one of us, in terms of our clan and our country. His martyrdom, an indelible part of the martyrdom of three million Bengalis, ensured for us the liberty to inhabit a free country. That is patriotism. That is supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland.





The writer is Editor-in-Charge,

The Asian Age

Leave Your Comments