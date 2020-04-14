Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on President

Outgoing Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Mohammad Javed Patwary paid a farewell call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday. -AA



Outgoing Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Mohammad Javed Patwary on Monday paid a farewell call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.





Press secretary to the President Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting. During the meeting, the IGP informed the President about various programs taken by the Bangladesh Police during his tenure. He also inform-ed the President about the steps taken by Bangladesh Police to fight the coronavirus outbreak.







The outgoing Inspector General of Police expressed his gratitude to the President for his overall cooperation during his tenure. The President appreciated the people-friendly programs of police and hoped that such activities would continue in the future.

