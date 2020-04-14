United Group donates 5 crores to PM's relief fund

United Group donated TK 5 Crores to the Prime Minister's Relief & Welfare Fund on April 5. -AA



United Group, one of the largest socio-economic infrastructure-based business houses of Bangladesh, donated TK 5 Crores to the Prime Minister's Relief & Welfare Fund on April 5 to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country and for the citizens exposed to the outbreak.





Hasan Mahmood Raja and Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Chairman and Managing Director of United Group respectively, handed over the cheque to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the ceremony through video conferencing from Ganabhaban. She thanked the United Group, including other organizations, for its contribution to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund.

