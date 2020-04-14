Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale

The food ministry began to sell subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg in Dhaka in an effort to help the poor during the Bangladesh-wide shutdown due to the virus outbreak. -AA



The government has suspended a special open market sale (OMS) of rice at Tk 10 per kg during the coronavirus shutdown amid concerns over the risks of contagion due to the huge crowds it draws. Food Secretary Musammat Nazmanara Khanum confirmed the development on Monday, reports bdnews24.com. "Buying the Tk 10 rice doesn't require any special cards so it attracted large crowds. This increases the risk of contagion so the programme has been suspended for the time being."

