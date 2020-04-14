Bikroy.com introduces a new category named 'Essentials'



To help reduce the spread of the COVID-19, an ongoing public holiday has been declared by the government of Bangladesh. Although this has limited regular work, people still have daily necessities.





Bikroy.com, the Largest Marketplace in Bangladesh has introduced a new category named Essentials to meet the daily needs of people.





With Bikroy's Essentials, sellers owning stores with items of daily necessity can set up their online shop free of cost.





In this unfortunate situation, where people cannot find necessities at the local general stores or even after ordering online, Bikroy has come to the rescue with over 150 stores and more than 4,000 ads of essentials.







In this process, buyers can order from superstores of the same area and get their products delivered at home, while sellers can benefit from posting ads on their online shop on Bikroy even when their physical shop is closed. This will help both their business and the overall economy.







Essentials offer a total of 7 sub-categories including grocery items like rice, lentil, and eggs, healthcare items such as masks, gloves, handwash, and sanitizers, household cleaning items, baby milk, formula, diaper under baby products, fresh fruits & vegetables, and fish and meat.



EshitaSharmin, Co-Managing Director of Bikroy.com said, "In this difficult and challenging situation for our country, we have taken this initiative for the betterment of both buyers and sellers. As a classified site, we are enabling sellers from all corners of Bangladesh to open their online shop of daily essentials free of charge.





Buyers can simply select their location and can purchase their daily necessary items. Already more than 150 members have onboarded our platform. Buyers can contact the seller and get their products at their doorsteps without any hassle. I believe it will be a safer transfer."







To ensure the overall safety procedure, she advised both buyers and sellers to maintain personal hygiene, clean the packages and use online or mobile banking instead of cash transaction.





