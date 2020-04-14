TVs to air digital Pahela Baishakh celebration program

Pahela Baishakh is celebrated every year on April 14 amid festivities and much enthusiasm. But this year, the usually colorful walls of Charukala wear a glum look as all outdoor activities were cancelled in a bid to curb down the coronavirus outbreak. -Z



All television channels will air a program to digitally celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla calendar.







The program of the Cultural Affairs Ministry will be broadcast by all channels from 8:30am on Tuesday as per the directive of the prime minister, the ministry said in a statement on Monday, reports UNB.





Pahela Baishakh is celebrated every year on April 14 amid festivities and much enthusiasm.





But this year, the program was cancelled to avoid mass gatherings in a bid to curb the transmission of coronavirus.





Bangladesh on Sunday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in one day as 139 more people tested positive, raising the total number to 621.







Besides, four more people died from coronavirus during the period raising the death toll to 34 while the global death toll from coronavirus reached 114,247 on Monday morning.

