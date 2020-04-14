Lisa says her cancer relapsed one month after wedding





Lisa Ray opened up about her successful battle with cancer on KareenaKapoor Khan's radio show 'What Women Want'. She shared that her relapse was the "lowest low" in her journey because it happened just a month after she married Jason Dehni."I relapsed once. This is something that I have not spoken about extensively. It happened just a month after getting married. That was a really difficult time. I was actually hiding that secret from my husband. I thought I just have to get through the wedding and then I will figure out what to do. So, that was a real low, because the first time I was dealing with cancer, I was single," she said, adding that it was "very harrowing" to see the effect of such news on loved ones. Lisa said that the second round of cancer was "very difficult" for her.



