Gwyneth was fired from her first job at 12

Gwyneth Paltrow



Actor Gwyneth Paltrow, now the successful founder of a lifestyle company, was fired from her first job when she was just 12.







The 47-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and late director-producer Bruce Paltrow, was working at a toy store on New York's Madison Avenue back then, but she was dismissed after failing to turn up for work while on school holidays, reports dailymail.co.uk.







"I got fired because I went on spring break, but I didn't tell my boss. I just didn't show up for duty. I thought the world stops when you go on spring break," said the Oscar-winning actress. "I was devastated, but it was a good lesson."





When she was still at school, Gwyneth and her friends used to go to "upscale" nightclubs, where they all felt very "sophisticated". She told the Town & Country magazine: "What we figured out was that the more upscale places would let you in, but if you were trying to get into the Irish bar on Second Avenue, they wouldn't.





---Agencies

