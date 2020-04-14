Suzanna beside Bangladeshis in Dubai



Lockdown is on the rise worldwide due to coronavirus outbreak. People are sitting at home. As a result, the expatriate Bengali workers are now in a predicament.





Popular model and actress SuzenaZafar has helped 28 such workers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with essential food supplies. Suzena said, "Two people sent me text messages about the food crisis they are facing. Verifying their identity and making sure they are working as laborers I decided to help them in buying food.





In this time of crisis it is our duty to help out those who really need it. And since our expatriate workers are suffering in this epidemic as well we should stand beside them. The lockdown has caused everyone's life to come to a standstill. That is why it is imperative for those who able to lend a helping hand." It was reported that Suzena assisted 28 Bangladeshi workers in two areas of Dubai.







The model actress said that she would also assist them in the future if needed. In addition, Suzena said anyone staying in Dubai will be able to contact her if needed. Mentionable, Suzena has to travel to Dubai on a regular basis to need of her boutique business. This time she had gone for business purpose. She is now staying in Dubai because the airways have stopped. She will return once the situation becomes normal.

Leave Your Comments