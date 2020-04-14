Nipun stands by makeup artistes



The entire world is at a standstill because of the coronavirus. In Bangladesh, the number of people affected by the coronavirus is increasing day by day. This situation has caused the cancellation of every major concert, festival and cinema shooting.







Meanwhile, the stopping of film shooting has caused financial problems for around 35 makeup artistes.





Nipun, a popular actor, has decided to stand beside these makeup artistes in their time of need. She handed over a cheque to the Makeup Artistes Association on Saturday (April 11). Shamsul Islam, president of the association, told that with the money around 20 makeup artistes will be able to maintain their sustenance for around one week.







In this regard, Shamsul Islam said, "Thank you very much Nipu, she is standing beside us in these dire times. She handed over a cheque to us. With the money given, 20 of our artistes can survive for a week. In the present situation of the world, no one is able to do any work. Everyone please pray for us all.





Talking about the matter, National Film Award winning actress Nipun said, "They are actually very close to artistes who are seen on screen that is why I tried to do something for them. I would urge you all to stand by those who are closest to you. As a result, at least no one will die from not eating.







Mentionable, on the night of Shab-e-Barat Nipur gave home cooked food to around 70 members of the Bangladesh Police Force in the capital.

