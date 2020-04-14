Celebrities extend support to people in need



The Covid-19 has affected showbiz industry of Bangladesh. Artists have started spending their time helping out the ones in need.







The Film Development Committee (FDC) can be credited for the initiative. Famed businessman and actor AnantaJalil is contributing to the initiative through which underprivileged artists received relief in the last week of March. The event was held at the committee's office in FDC. Jayed Khan, the general secretary of the committee, along with a few more artists was present at the event.







Television and film artists are individually helping out whoever is in need. Actress KusumShikdar has been arranging food for technicians, especially makeup artists. Speaking about her initiative, Kusum said that she came to know from a newspaper article that makeup artists are going through hardships in the time of covid-19.







Actress Borsha, wife of AnantaJalil, distributed groceries at her village in Shahjadpur of Sirajganj. Ananta has been helping out people in need since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh and Barsha has now taken part in providing aid to the underprivileged.







Actor Bobby has been helping out as many people as possible. In the last few days, she has distributed necessary goods to the homeless people in Dhaka.







Omar Sani also took part in distributing necessary goods to people in need at FDC on April 5. "We went to FDC with some necessary goods. We distributed the relief to very few people who are really in need, including those who work for production, some production managers and a few more people. If I had not gone there and seen their cry for help, I would not have been able to truly see their pain in such times of crisis," Sani said.





Actress and model BidyaSinhaMim distributed food and necessary goods to 500 families in Rajshahi. The actress is rumoured to have taken the responsibility of 500 families in confidence.







Last week, Director AnanyaMamun distributed 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals housing coronavirus patients. The budget of his film "Nobab LLB," starring Shakib Khan, was also donated for coronavirus relief.



