Tanjin Tisha in 'Ek Baishakhe'



Popular actress Tanjin Tisha is coming with a new character in the drama 'EkBaishakhe' for Noboborshapaired with popular actor Arfan Nisho. The story based on a virtual relation between which will turn into a real love.





The play was produced by young producer Tuhin Hossain, written by Sarwar Reza Jimmy. It has also starred Swarnalta Das Aanchal, Sheikh Mahbub Rahman, AK Azad Setu, Priyanti Pradhan.





According to the producer, the play will be aired on Private Satellite Television NTV on today at 12.20 pm.

