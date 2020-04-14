Messi honours health workers fighting COVID-19 crisis





Barcelona captain Lionel Messi paid tribute to health workers across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Covid-19 has wreaked havoc globally, with over 114,240 deaths and more than 1,853,150 confirmed cases. Barca superstar Messi showed his support following the end of the World Health Worker Week, which concluded on Saturday.







"Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do," Messi - a record six-time Ballon d'Or winner - wrote via Instagram on Sunday.





"Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19. "For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef."





La Liga was suspended indefinitely last month due to coronavirus - Messi'sBarca were two points clear of Real Madrid through 27 rounds at the time of the postponement.







Messi has proven himself to be a leader at the Blaugrana during the health crisis, instigating a 70 per cent wage cut among the playing squad. Renowned sports psychologist Tom Bates believes Messi and Barca's example will help to encourage other clubs to follow suit while the Covid-19 crisis persists.



"The players that I have spoken with from the Premier League all the way through, they have different perspectives, naturally," he told Stats Perform.





"One of the things that the guys have said is, 'Well, actually at our club we are quite a wealthy club, so we could probably afford to keep our staff paid, but other clubs in different leagues won't be able to do that'. Others feel like taking a pay cut to keep their staff on board is absolutely fine.





"The classic case is Leo Messi, who started this and was one of the first players to take a 70 per cent pay cut in order to make sure the staff at Barcelona were able to carry on working, and I think that really is a global example to everybody when you're talking about that level in money in wages, and that type of athlete.





"I am very privileged: I have met Leo Messi and [Pep] Guardiola over there in Barcelona together as a team, and it doesn't surprise me that they are leading the way with this.





"If there was going to be a global example of a player out there doing something for the greater good of their club - and he embodies that for me - so, in my professional opinion, if you can afford that and if you're able to support by taking a pay cut, then clearly those who need it the most are going to benefit."





