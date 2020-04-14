Refrain from gathering outside: PHQ



The Police Headquarters on Monday urged people again to stay indoors and refrain from gathering or chatting at tea stalls obeying the government's instruction of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





The Police Headquarters gave the instruction as some people are still gathering at paras and mohollas and chatting at tea stalls. "Police have been working to make sure that people stay at home.







Though very limited people are seen on the main roads, still many people are chatting at tea stalls and gathering at paras and mahallas," said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana, reports UNB.







Police are enforcing law against the violators of rules but they reassemble when police leave the spot which is a matter of grave concern, and for this there is a high possibility of spreading coronavirus now," he said.





"You must maintain social distancing following the government's instruction. Stay at home and don't gather outside ," Sohel Rana said.

