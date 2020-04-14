Resist community transmission of COVID-19

People of low income stand in queue to purchase daily essentials from a TCB truck in front of the National Press Club in the city on Monday. -AA



The people across the country are under threat of transmission of coronavirus at the community level although the nation has gone under lockdown as per the government's decision.





Sources at the Institute of Epidemiology and Disease Control Research say that 488 units are working in 64 districts to identify coronavirus positive cases and take necessary action for the recovery of patients.





Coronavirus infection is going up every day. Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at a press brief yesterday the people leaving Dhaka and Narayanganj to their destinations might cause community transmission of coronavirus.





Earlier, almost three lakh Bangladeshi migrant workers returned to the country and the transmission of coronavirus in Bangladesh started, health experts said.





Dr ABM Abdullah, Prime Minister's personal physician, said the people of all strata across the country will have to increase body resistance by taking balanced diet, doing physical activity and keep safe by maintaining social distancing. He said, "Some small-scale community transmissions have already started, and it is a dangerous sign. Any further spread of the disease must be stopped before it turns into a big threat," he added.





The IEDCR and the health directorate of the government can't do the job alone to stop community transmission of COVID-19. Common people must understand that by maintaining physical distance and practising personal hygiene, the spread of the virus can be stopped," he observed.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), no country should hurriedly remove lockdown, it may lead to exacting an extreme price for the people. The world leaders will have to think about the horrendous challenge of COVID-19 for the greater interest of human beings all over the world.





Public Health Expert Dr Nazmul Hasan said the technique of identifying more and more coronavirus infected patients under lockdown is good. After identifying coronavirus positive cases, they will have to be kept in isolation in order to prevent community transmission.





The government's disease control agency and the health office have hinted that the coronavirus has spread through community transmission in Bangladesh. Even health experts agree on this.





However, health officials continue to deny mass-scale community transmission of the virus in Bangladesh. They say community transmission is indeed happening, but it is on a limited scale.





The Director-General Health Services (DGHS), Dr Abul Kalam Azad said the evidence of cluster-based transmission has been spotted. IEDCR director, Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said they suspect community transmission of COVID-19 is slowly taking place but on a limited scale.





Some other health experts said that some small-scale community transmissions have already started to happen and it is a dangerous sign.





Though people from different communities are getting infected with the virus,IEDCR considers Bangladesh's migrant workers as the main source of the disease transmission.





Leave Your Comments