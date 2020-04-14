No media, no real picture

The Asian Age team has been working with dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic. -AA



British naturalist Charles Darwin's much-talked about ''survival of the fittest'' theory has surfaced before the globe once again against the backdrop of the outbreak of the coronavirus. The killer bug has pushed almost the whole world into a war. Surely we can say that only the fittest will survive.





Bangladesh is also in the same war. However, unlike many other nations, the government of our country is fighting not only against the virus, but also a string of issues at the same time, such as ensuring medical facilities, arranging food for the poor, checking looting of relief materials, providing cash for the to-be-ailing sectors and entrepreneurs and many more.





The mass media has been mirroring the real pictures of the war against COVID-19 before the government and the nation, putting at risk the lives of its workers. In the meantime, at least half a dozen journalists have been infected with the errant virus while discharging their professional duties.





The media comes forward and reports if someone is denied treatment, if people break social distancing rules, if poor people fall short of food, if anybody resorts to looting relief materials, if anyone dies unattended, if people deny burials of coronavirus-suspect bodies and so on.





The mass media is also projecting before us images and reports of how the entire world is dealing with the virus.





The government and the people remain in the dark largely on any issue when the mass media keeps mum or closes its eyes.





However, what is the real picture of the mass media in Bangladesh at the moment?







A number of newspapers have stopped print versions or downed their shutters already as the circulation of all these newspapers has fallen drastically due to the spread of the virus. A good number of houses are awaiting closure of their print versions. Advertisements, the main source of income for the media, have come down to almost zero.





The picture is not largely different in the electronic media.





Darwin's ''survival of the fittest'' theory is now present before the mass media of Bangladesh too, with all its harsh reality.







If the ongoing crisis, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, continues for long, the print and electronic media will have to bear the brunt of economic hardships which will force many employees to go home.







The Indian Nobel laureate in economics Amartya Sen, in a recent article published in The Indian Express titled, 'Overcoming a pandemic may look like fighting a war, but the real need is far from that,' has said, '' A free press and open public discussion makes the distress and dangers faced by the vulnerable poor substantially known and understood by the public at large, destabilizing the standing of a government that allows such a calamity to happen.''





If the institutionalized media is muzzled or fails to survive, people will depend on social media and non-institutional outlets online. However, such media in many cases resort to rumors which will worsen any crisis rather than helping the people and the government in finding a solution to it.





Social media has fuelled a set of disasters in the country, including showing war criminal Delawar Hossain Sayedee on the moon when a court sentenced him to jail until death.





So, state-sponsored programs and protection can energize the ailing mass media and its employees. Only a strong and quality mirror can reflect society, the people and the government in it properly, especially in periods of crisis.







The writer is Assignment Editor, The Asian Age





