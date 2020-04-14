Politicians suggest 'coordinated initiative'



Senior political leaders of different parties have suggested that the government take 'coordinated initiative' to address the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. They have also suggested that the ongoing crisis should be declared as 'a national disaster.'





The suggestions were made at an 'all party meeting', organized by the left democratic alliance on Monday attended by the leaders of BNP, CPB, Gono Forum, JSD, Nagorik Oikya, Biplabi Workers Party, Kollyan Party and other left leaning parties. All took part in the meeting through Skype.







BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Gono Forum president Dr Kamal Hossain, CPB president Mujahidul Islam Selim, JSD president ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Khalequz-zaman of BSD, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque, Kallyan Party chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Jatiya Mukti Council chief Tip Biswas, among others, spoke at the meeting.



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, ''The worst days are coming and we have to face it though unity. The government has to come forward to create a national consensus. We are ready to join it.''







Dr Kamal Hossain said, ''We have to consider the outbreak of coronavirus as a national crisis. The entire nation has to be included in it thorough a national consensus.''





JSD president ASM Abdur Rob also laid emphasis on creating a national consensus to handle the crisis and suggested forming a national disaster addressing committee.



CPB president Mujahidul Islam Selim also stressed the need for concerted initiative and said, ''We have to be united to address the coronavirus-crisis as we got united in 1971.''



The meeting was moderated by left democratic alliance's coordinator Bazlur Rashid Firoz.





