The wheels of justice grind slowly but surely



They were men who committed crimes of unimaginable brutality. They were a collective evil who sinned against God, against the laws of life and nature. They were traitors to the country.







When they went, murder in their eyes and guns blazing, to the home of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in the pre-dawn hours of 15 August 1975, they thought nothing of the wheels of justice that would grind, even if they would grind in slow fashion, to have them get their comeuppance at some point in time.





The midnight hanging of Abdul Majed, one of these men who without shame once loudly proclaimed themselves as the assassins of the nation's founder and who were subsequently rewarded by equally shameless regimes foisting themselves on this beautiful country, is proof once again that justice takes its own natural course.







Just as the men who presided over and decreed the execution of Charles I in the 17th century came to their sorry end, one by one, in subsequent years; just as the murderers of Anwar Sadat saw justice swiftly dispatch them to their graves; just as the murderers of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi did not live once they had committed their dastardly deeds, the self-proclaimed assassins of Bangabandhu have seen the law and divine punishment come after them.





Five of these criminals went to the gallows ten years ago. One died in distant Zimbabwe. Five others remain homeless, stashing themselves away in their caves, afraid to emerge into the light of the sun.







These murderers are ageing assassins. They are the embodiment of shame for themselves and for civilisation. For Bangladesh, they are a scandal that cannot and must not we wiped away.







Majed's midnight hanging is proof that we as a people have not forgotten the darkness he and his ilk foisted over us, that we as a people have not forgiven them. And those who for twenty one years and then five years more (1975-1996 and 2001-2006) sheltered them, rehabilitated them, pandered to them are not forgotten or forgiven either.





These benefactors or beneficiaries of the bloodletting done by Majed and his gang need to answer for their crimes, posthumously and in living form.







If the 15 August assassins committed the high crime of treason by murdering Bangabandhu, his family, Abdur Rab Serniabat and Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni, criminality of equal proportions was committed by Ziaur Rahman, Hussein Muhammad Ershad and Khaleda Zia --- for they kept these killers alive and hale and hearty and in government. It is not right that we as a nation stay silent on their misdeeds.







The act of sending off these assassins as diplomats abroad, of having them become part of the civilian bureaucracy at home, of suspending their trial in court when justice should not have been tampered with, are criminal acts that the law must deal with.







With Majed's dispatch to his grave, it is now an absolute necessity for the government and for the people of Bangladesh to ferret out the remaining absconding assassins and march them to the scaffold that waits for them. There is an immense need today for us to go seriously into the business of concluding extradition treaties with as many countries as we possibly can.







The requirement today is for the Bangladesh government to pile pressure on Washington and Ottawa for the return of the assassins ensconced in their territories.







With reports of some of the assassins being in Pakistan or travelling to it frequently from their other dens elsewhere, Islamabad must be asked to locate these criminals and hand them over to Dhaka.





At home --- and this is for the ministry of law --- the process must get underway for a posthumous prosecution of Khondokar Moshtaq Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman and Hussein Muhammad Ershad, for these coup-makers perverted the course of justice for decades.







Khaleda Zia and the elements around her must be called to account for their gross act of putting a leash on the trials of the assassins in their last five years in government.





The sorry and deserved end of Abdul Majed is a renewal of our resolve to cleanse this land of the satanic forces which have long strutted around in their peacock colours. It is a call to those who have patronized him and his fellow murderers to repent through repudiating their perfidy.







It is a call to the media to highlight the truth that such men were self-proclaimed villains, that they must not shy away from informing the nation and the generations to be, at every step of the way, of the all-enveloping darkness these killers and their equally evil supporters pushed us into forty five years ago.





That is, and must be, the nature of our resolve.





That resolve remains uppermost in the collective Bengali consciousness, as it was uppermost in our thoughts when we went to war, in Bangabandhu's name and under his brilliant, bold and principled leadership, to liberate this precious homeland of ours.





Leave Your Comments