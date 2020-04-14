Tk 7,500mn allocated for COVID-19 fighters: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the nation marking the Bangla Nabo Barsho 1427 from her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government has sanctioned Taka 7,500 million for the people directly involved in fighting deadly coronavirus.







The amount was allocated for health and life insurance of doctors, nurses, health workers, field-level officials, armed forces, BGB personnel, law enforcement agencies' members and other employees of the republic.







She disclosed it while addressing the nation marking the Bangla Nabo Barsho 1427 from her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.







She said, ''Taka 100 crore was being allocated as special honorarium for the government health workers directly involved in COVID-19 patients. The entire nation is appreciating them for their response to the duty.''



She said, ''Half a million tons of rice and 100,000 tons of wheat were allocated for distribution among low-income people free of cost.





In addition, 74,000 tons of rice would be distributed among poorer people in urban areas for three months at Taka 10 per kilogram under OMS program.''





Earlier, the government has allocated Taka 72,7500 million bailout program for different sectors against the backdrop of the outbreak of coronavirus.







The Premier urged all to follow the directives of the government and maintain social distancing to curb proliferation of the virus and stay indoors.







''The darkness which has surrounded us must end one day. 'We are a victorious nation and we will be able to curb the pandemic caused by COVID-19 together Insha Allah,'' added the Prime Minister.





The Premier assured the nation once again that her government firmly stood by the people and called upon all not to be scared as it could hamper their resistance capacity.





In her 16-minute nationwide televised address, the chief executive of the state has congratulated the countrymen on the occasion of Bangla Nabo Barsho 1427 and said, ''Boishakh (the first month of Bangla calendar) inspires all of us to be brave and paves ways for new creation out of the destruction.''





She urged all to celebrate the Bangla new year with family members at home. ''Don't go out without urgent needs. Don't make gatherings. Maintain cleanliness and protect yourself and your family members,'' she added.





Sheikh Hasina said, some vested quarters were out to mislead the people by spreading rumors and urged the people not to be confused in the rumors.







She called upon the media people to highlight the actualinformation with responsibility on the coronavirus situation.





