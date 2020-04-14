Coronavirus: Global death toll nears 1.2 lakh

Municipal workers adjust their protective equipment before washing the pavement in a market place in Bucharest, Romania, as authorities try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 infections. AP Photo

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 119,696 as of Tuesday morning.



There have been 1,924,893 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last, according to Worldometer.



Of those infected, 1,360,192 are currently being treated and 51,764 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 445,005 people have made recovery.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.



The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Monday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day as 182 more people tested positive, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 803.



Besides, five more people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours which has raised the total death toll to 39.