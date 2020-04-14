Rab arrest UP Chairman with 229 sacks of relief rice

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a Union Parishad (UP) Chairman with 229 sacks of relief rice at Komorpur village in Bera upazila.

The arrestee was identified as Korban Ali Sardar, 60, resident of the village and the Chairman of Dhalarchar Union Parishad in the upazila. He is also the President of union unit Awami League.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted raid in the area and arrested the UP Chairman while he was storing relief rice at his godown instead of distributing among the poor people, said Aminul Kabir Tarafdar, company commander of Rab-12.

Later, they recovered the 229 sacks of relief rice.

A case was filed with Aminpur Police Station in this connection, the official added.