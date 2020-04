A mild tremor jolted different parts of Sylhet early Tuesday.

The earthquake, measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale, was felt at 3:43am which lasted for a few seconds, according to Sylhet Meteorological Department.





Quamrul Islam, a resident of city’s Lalbazar area, said he felt the tremor as the building trembled for a few seconds.

However, no casualty was reported.

Leave Your Comments