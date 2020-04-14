Javed Patwary new ambassador to Saudi Arabia









The government has appointed Mohammad Javed Patwary, outgoing inspector general of police (IGP), as the country's new ambassador to Saudi Arabia.





The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Monday.





On condition of suspending his post-retirement leave, Javed Patwary was appointed for three years on contractual basis with effect from April 15, said the notification.





Earlier in the day, the outgoing IGP paid a farewell call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban and expressed his gratitude to the President for his overall cooperation during his tenure.





The government on April 8 appointed Benazir Ahmed, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), as the new IGP replacing Mohammad Javed Patwary. He is set to take charge on April 15.

