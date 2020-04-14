Coronavirus cases pass 1,000 in Bangladesh; death toll now 46

Seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the death toll in the country to 46.

Besides, 209 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 1,012.

Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily health bulletin of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

She said in the last 24 hours, highest 1,905 samples were tested.

On Monday, Bangladesh reported five more deaths from coronavirus and 182 new cases.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus has reached 119,696 as of Tuesday morning.



It has so far infected 1,924,893 people around the world, according to Worldometer.



Of them, 1,360,192 are currently being treated and 51,764 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 445,005 people have made recovery.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.