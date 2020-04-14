Next JS session to be ‘very short’





The 11th parliament will go into its seventh session on April 18 to fulfil the constitutional obligation.





“It’s been decided that this session will be made very short considering the issue of safety amid the coronavirus pandemic,” said a Parliament Secretariat handout on Tuesday.





The 7th session was called for April 18 (Saturday) due to constitutional obligation, it said.





It also asked journalists not to go to Parliament in person rather cover the JS session from the live telecast of Sangsad Television staying at their respective places.





The second session of 2020 will begin at 5pm on Saturday after a 60-day recess as the 6th session was prorogued on February 18 last.





According to Constitution, the gap between the end of one session and the first sitting of Parliament in the next session shall not exceed a period of 60 days.





On April 6, President Md Abdul Hamid convened the 7th session of the current parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution.





Officials of the Parliament Secretariat said the next session is likely to have just one sitting and be prorogued just after the adaptation of condolence motion in the first sitting.

