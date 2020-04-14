17 labour welfare centres offer treatment for workers





Seventeen labour welfare centres across the country will provide telemedicine services to the workers.





The Ministry of Labour and Employment announced the initiative in a media statement on Tuesday.





Workers have been asked to contact physicians of the labour welfare centres over phone.





Meanwhile, seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the death toll in the country to 46.





Besides, 209 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 1,012.

