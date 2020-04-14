Next Pahela Baishakh celebration in Covid-19 free Bangladesh: Minister

Leave Your Comments

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday conveyed Pahela Baishakh greetings to all and hoped that the next Bangla new year will be celebrated in the country free of coronavirus.“This year, we’ll celebrate Pahela Baishakh from home to avoid transmission of coronavirus which is a new experience for Bangali nation,” he said in a statement.“With this new experience, we’ll march ahead erasing all past sorrows. In the new year, we will unite for festivals in coronavirus free country,” he said.The government has decided to celebrate the festival in isolation at home considering public health and prevent the transmission of the virus, he added.He urged everyone to enjoy the new year progammes peacefully at home.Meanwhile, seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the death toll in the country to 46.Besides, 209 more people tested positive during the period, raising the number of cases in the country to 1,012.