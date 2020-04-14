82 families put under lockdown in Shariatpur

Leave Your Comments

The local administration has put 82 families under lockdown at Sadar and Jazira upazilas after the detection of four coronavirus cases on Tuesday.Civil Surgeon Dr SM Abdullah Al Murad said they sent 15 samples to Dhaka for test and found four of them positive.Among them, three are from a family of Chitlia in Sadar upazila, he said, adding that all of them recently returned from Narayanganj.Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mahabubur Rahman said the family lives in a remote area. Two families of the locality were put under lockdown, he added.Meanwhile, the local administration put 80 families of Mulna area in Jazira municipality under lockdown after a youth who came from Dhaka tested positive for coronavirus, said Jazira UNO Md Jahidul Islam. Bangladesh has so far confirmed 1,012 coronavirus cases and 46 deaths.