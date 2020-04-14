Twitter suspends Chinese Embassy’s account in S Lanka





The official twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has been halted.





Twitter said that the account (@ChinaEmbSL) was suspended for violating the Twitter rules but did not give the details.





However, just a few days back the Twitter admin of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka was engaged in a war of words with a good number of twitter users over the Chinese Government being accused of negligence in the proliferation of the deadly coronavirus.





At the time of the war of words, Chinese Embassy was accused of using undiplomatic language.





Meanwhile, the Embassy has applied to the Twitter for unlocking the account.





Recently the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka launched a verbal attack on a leading newspaper in Colombo over comments published and attributed to two individuals who had accused China over the coronavirus.





However, the newspaper defended its right to publish comments by anyone.





The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka came up with a similar attack on The Asian Age for publishing an article terming the COVID-19 as ‘Chinese Virus’ in January this year.





The authoritarian regime of China is accused of hushing up press freedom at home and abroad.

