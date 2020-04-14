BNP not helping in crisis moment: Hasan Mahmud

Leave Your Comments

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday accused the BNP of not helping people during this crisis moment.He made the allegation at a briefing at Awami League President’s political office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.Referring to various statements issued by BNP, Mahmud said: “During this coronavirus outbreak, without standing by the people, they’re engaged in a war of words.”Conveying Pahela Baishakh greetings to everyone, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina brought 60 million people under the government aid programme.But unfortunately, the issue was not reflected in the research of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), he said.On April 5, the Prime Minister announced four new stimulus packages of Tk 67,750 crore to overcome the possible economic shock from the ongoing shutdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.Meanwhile, seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the death toll in the country to 46.Besides, 209 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of confirmed cases to 1,012.