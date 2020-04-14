I’ve given it all: Outgoing IGP Javed Patwary

Outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary on Tuesday said he tried to turn police into a people-oriented force during his tenure lasting just over 26 months.

He said he has been successful in bringing transparency in recruitment, promotion and posting and hoped that new IGP Benazir Ahmed would take Bangladesh Police to a new height.

Benazir is expected to be assumed office on April 15. The government appointed the Rab chief as IGP on April 7.

"In my 35-year career, I’ve been trying to give all-out services to the police force," Patwary said in a video conference with reporters.

The government has made him new ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Monday on condition of suspending his post-retirement leave for three years on contractual basis with effect from April 15.

“As the IGP, building image of the police force was my main challenge. I realised from the beginning bringing transparency in recruitment, promotion and posting was necessary for this,” he said.

Patwary said they have been successful to a large extent as everyone is now starting to believe that recruiting, promoting and posting are done transparently based on merit.

The IGP said during his tenure police stations have been into places where people can get confidence.

He the national emergency service "999" in a unique initiative and noted that police have so far received around 20 million calls through the number in the last two years. Among those callers, 58,000 were given various services.

About punishing errant policemen, Patwary said their policy was zero tolerance against wrongdoing. "Police force won’t take responsibility for personal liability. Police personnel have been punished for wrongdoings and rewarded for good deeds,” he said.

About the role of police in the present coronavirus situation, Patwary said police have already prevented terrorism and militancy following zero tolerance policy and now fighting against drugs. “Police have to face new challenges every moment," he said.

Police are now fighting in this coronavirus situation without prior training.

Maintaining home quarantine of returnees was a challenge for police. But they ensured it with the help of locals. Now, police are distributing relief among the low-income and poor people and bringing to book anyone misappropriating relief, Patwary said.

Praising policemen for discharging duties, including maintaining social distancing, helping burial of coronavirus patients, the outgoing IGP said they are trying to provide personal protective instrument (PPE) to all units.

About his expectation from the new IGP, Patwary said he hopes that Benazir would start from where he left.

“Benazir Ahmed will take the Bangladesh Police to a unique height with his own planning using his talent, skill, wisdom and enthusiasm,” Patwary said.