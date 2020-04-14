Covid-19: 15 villages locked down after kurigram teen tests positive

Leave Your Comments

Fifteen villages in Rowmari upazila were put under lockdown on Tuesday after a teen tested positive for Covid-19.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Momenul Islam said the teen returned home from Dhaka and developed coronavirus symptoms in recent days.“We got his samples tested at Rangpur Medical College Hospital and found them to be positive for Covid-19 on Monday noon,” he said.The teen and four of his family members were immediately taken to the isolation ward of Rowmari Upazila Health Complex. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Imran said they put 15 villages of Datvanga union under lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.Civil Surgeon Dr Md Habibur Rahman said samples collected from 160 people of the district were sent to RMCH for test.“We’ve so far received reports of 44 samples. All of them were negative except the teen’s one,” he added.