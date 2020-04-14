Coronavirus: 8 more test positive in Narsingdi

Eight more people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Narsingdi on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the district to 29.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ibrahim Titon confirmed the development, saying the new patients are from Palash, Raipura, Belabo and Monohardi upazilas.

“We sent 47 samples to Dhaka for test on Monday and found eight of them positive for Covid-19,” he said.

On Monday, the civil surgeon’s office fixed Narsingdi 100 Bed Zilla Hospital for treating Covid-19 patients. All 29 patients in the district are currently undergoing treatment here.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 1,012 cases and 46 deaths.