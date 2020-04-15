US Congress seeks documents to WHO





The US Congress has asked the World Health Organization's Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to provide necessary documents to find out the roles of China in spreading the deadly COVID-19.







House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform, assigned to investigate the issue, wrote a letter to WHO boss on April 9.



The letter has vehemently criticized the role of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and said, ''Recent media reports suggest that the WHO helped Beijing disseminate propaganda, downplayed the extent of the disease, and possibly delayed ordering a public health emergency.''



''Given the actions and statements of WHO officials during the past few months, we are concerned that the WHO is no longer serving the needs of the world and is instead taking its cues from China,'' it added.



In the letter the committee also said, ''You, as leader of the WHO, even went so far as to praise the Chinese government's "transparency" during the crisis, when, in fact, the regime has consistently lied to the world by underreporting their actual infection and death statistics.''



United States intelligence sources have discovered that China covered-up and lied about the extent of the outbreak.



The US Congress committee added that, ''Despite extensive evidence of transmission through travel, the WHO insisted other countries not to restrict travel or trade to China.''



''According to a recent report from the U.S intelligence community, China severely underreported both its total number of cases and deaths caused by COVID-19,'' the letter added.



''The WHO receives 17% of its total funding, or $513 million, from the United States. It is essential that American taxpayers' money is allocated to organizations that uniformly serve the interests of nations across the globe, not merely the interests of China's authoritarian, communist regime,'' said the letter.



At the end of the letter, House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform said, ''Please provide all the documents and communications regarding public health, including but not limited to COVID-19, novel coronavirus, or coronavirus, between the WHO and the Chinese Communist Party or the government of China between August 2019 and present.''



''Provide all documents and communications regarding the total number of infected persons and deceased persons related to the current COVID-19 pandemic in China, including those infected but asymptomatic,'' the letter added.



In addition to these documents, please provide a staff-level briefing no later than April 16, 2020.



COVID-19, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 125,000 people across the globe.







It has infected more than 1,981,000 people in 210 countries and territories including Bangladesh. The killer virus has so far taken the lives of 46 people in Bangladesh with more than 1,000 cases of infection.





Leave Your Comments