Poila Boishakh: Modi greets Bangali communities





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the Bangali communities on the occasion of Poila Boishakh, the beginning of Bangla calendar 1427.



''Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous.'' Modi tweeted.



The Indian Premier made the tweet in Bangla in the morning on Tuesday.



Bangali communities across the world are celebrating the Bangla new year in a lackluster arrangement due to the ongoing lockdown caused by the deadly coronavirus.





